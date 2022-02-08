Elderly driver hurt in crash with school bus in Midlothian
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed with a school bus in Midlothian.
The accident happened on the B6482 Suttislea Road at the junction with Blackcot Drive in Dalkeith at 16:00 on Monday.
The bus collided with a Mercedes C Class, driven by a 74-year-old man who was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The 57-year-old male driver of the bus and the children on-board were not hurt.
The bus was recovered and a replacement bus was used to transport the children. The road was closed for five-and-a-half hours.
Sgt Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation."
A crash between a school bus and two cars also happened at about the same time on the A944 between Alford and Westhill, in Aberdeenshire. The 39-year-old driver of a black Volkswagon Golf was taken to hospital with serious injuries.