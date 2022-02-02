Edinburgh hospital staff win fight against 'unsafe' parking plan
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
Hospital chiefs have made a U-turn on a staff car parking scheme at two Edinburgh hospitals after it was branded "unsafe".
Workers at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Royal Hospital for Children will now be allowed to park at the Little France site without a permit.
Just 1,800 of 8,000 staff have permits - the rest were told to use an isolated park-and-ride two miles away.
Now staff without a permit will be allowed to park on site after 11:30.
A free shuttle service to the Sheriffhall park-and-ride, which previously stopped at 20:15, will now run until 21:15 each day.
NHS Lothian said it was "listening to concerns about night time safety".
Staff had raised safety concerns over the new parking rules after they came into effect on 17 January.
Jim Crombie, NHS Lothian's deputy chief executive, said the staff parking permit scheme at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh was brought in because the site had become congested due to the volume of cars accessing the site each day.
He said: "This posed a danger to staff, patients and visitors and compromised the ability of emergency blue light vehicles to access the hospitals.
"As we said we would, we are continually reviewing the parking arrangements across the campus site, considering both staff feedback and data collected by our parking teams to help shape and inform future decisions."
He added that the revised plans had now begun.