Blair Gault: Fifth arrest over fatal attack in Livingston
- Published
A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the death of Blair Gault in West Lothian.
The 34-year-old joins two men, aged 51 and 33, and two women, aged 52 and 54, arrested over the Livingston death.
Mr Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath in the early hours of 16 November.
He died at the scene of what police described as a "sustained and violent" attack. A police spokesman said inquires were continuing.
Officers said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 02:30 and 03:00.
He was found in an open area near a railway line.
