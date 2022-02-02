David Goodwillie: Signing could be 'devastating' for women's football
Raith Rovers' decision to sign David Goodwillie could have "devastating" consequences for women's football in Scotland, it has been warned.
The striker was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.
Aileen Campbell, chief executive of Scottish Women's Football, said the club's decision was "badly misjudged" and would have a wider impact.
Author Val McDermid has withdrawn her sponsorship of the club over the move.
Two of the Kirkcaldy club's directors - one of whom was once chairman - and the captain of its women's team have also resigned in protest.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, who is one of the Fife club's most high-profile supporters, also spoke out about the signing.
But the club defended its decision, which it said was primarily based on Goodwillie's abilities on the pitch.
He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Denise Clair, who waived her right to anonymity, said she was raped by Goodwillie and another player in 2011 after a night out.
Both Goodwillie and Dundee United player David Robertson accepted that they had sex with her but maintained it was consensual.
The judge in the civil case ruled that they both raped Ms Clair, who had been "incapable of giving meaningful consent", and ordered them to pay her £100,000 in damages.
Goodwillie, a former Scotland international, was pictured watching from the stands on Tuesday night as his new club drew 3-3 with Queen of the South.
Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Aileen Campbell urged the club to reconsider its decision to sign the player.
The chief executive of Scottish Women's Football, who is a former MSP, said: "The fact the women's club have lost their captain as a result of this is devastating.
"That would be a devastating consequence to lose women from the game as a result of this poor decision."
Judy Hamilton, chair of the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, said had been shocked to learn about the signing on Monday night.
She said: "I think the decision is very, very risky indeed and I did feel the that the fall-out and the reaction to that decision was not risk assessed.
"I don't think anybody really realised the impact that this would have on our club and on our community foundation."
Ms McDermid was the Scottish Championship team's main shirt sponsor but said that deal would now end as a result of the signing.
She said that the thought of the Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a shirt with her name on it "makes me feel physically sick".
She added that she had "ended my lifelong support" of the club and cancelled next season's shirt sponsorship "over this disgusting and despicable move".
The captain of the club's women's team, Tyler Rattray, resigned in protest, as did directors Bill Clark and Andrew Mill and supporter liaison officer Margie Robertson.
Nicola Sturgeon said society had to have zero tolerance for sexual violence, while Gordon Brown said he could not support the signing.
'A football decision'
The former prime minister said a majority of board members voted on Monday to sign the player, but he and a minority of the others on the board had raised concerns.
In a statement, the club said it had signed Goodwillie because he was "a proven goal scorer".
It said his "foremost consideration" was "his footballing ability".
"While acknowledging the gravity of what happened 10 years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing. But first and foremost, this was a football-related decision," it said.
Goodwillie's signing for Clyde in 2017 also attracted criticism, but the club defended its decision and said people should be allowed to rebuild their lives after mistakes.
Some Clyde fans said they were sorry to see him go and praised him for his contribution to the club.