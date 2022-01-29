Man arrested and charged over Livingston flats fire
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Livingston.
About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze in Katherine Street after the alarm was raised at about 20:30 on Thursday.
Residents in the four-storey building were evacuated and one was treated at the scene for the effects of smoke.
Police Scotland said the 26-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.