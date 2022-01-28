Fire crews tackle flats blaze in Livingston
- Published
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a block of flats in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to a fire which started in a ground floor flat in Katherine Street, Livingston, at about 20:30 on Thursday.
Police said all residents in the four-storey building were evacuated.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fifteen appliances were in attendance as well as three height appliances and specialist resources.
Fire services remained but their presence was stepped down on Friday morning.
A spokesman from West Lothian Police said: "Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire in Katherine Street, Livingston.
"All residents have been evacuated safely.
"There are currently road closures in place whilst we deal with this incident."