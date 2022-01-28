Fire crews tackle flats fire in Livingston
More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a block of flats in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a ground floor flat in Katherine Street, Livingston, at about 20:30 on Thursday.
Police said all residents in the block were evacuated. It is not known if there were any casualties.
Fifteen appliances were in attendance at the incident and fire services remain in attendance.
West Lothian Police posted a tweet saying that road closures were in place.
