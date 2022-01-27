Hearts and Celtic in 13th minute tribute to teenager Devin Gordon
- Published
Players, fans and staff from Hearts and Celtic football clubs have taken part in a tribute to 13-year-old teenager Devin Gordon.
The football-loving youngster from West Lothian died in an incident near Bathgate railway station last week.
The Bathgate Academy pupil was a huge fan of Hearts FC and his mother Jen works at the club.
Everyone at the Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle on Wednesday united in the 13th minute to applaud.
Players from both teams paused play on the pitch to stop in tribute, appearing moved by the occasion.
Managers and support staff could also be seen clapping during the sombre moment.
Both squads wore "FC United to Prevent Suicide" jerseys during the warm-up before the game and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon stood with Celtic's Nir Britton to pose for photographs to highlight the cause.
FC United is a social movement of people from across Scotland who unite in a shared belief that every person has a role to play in preventing suicide.
Before the game, both clubs said they had come together to encourage people to talk, listen and help save lives.
'Thoughts with his mum'
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: "We were all shocked and saddened to learn the devastating news about young Devin. Our thoughts are very much with his mum Jen, family and friends.
"We can all get better at talking and listening to each other. If you're experiencing difficulties or know of someone who you believe may be, please reach out and speak. One small conversation can make a huge difference to someone's life."
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: "The loss of Devin at such a young age in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy and the sincere thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Devin's mum Jen and the wider family.
"Too often we are seeing people of all ages lost to suicide and while we understand that we all face very different moments and challenges in our lives we just want to encourage all people to think about having that conversation and using that support which can make such a difference."
'Reach out and talk'
Kirstie Cusick, United to Prevent Suicide social movement development manager, said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
"To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline.
"Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."
Following the teenager's death, his family issued a tribute calling Devin their "precious boy".
They said: "Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives."
'A light in the team'
Devin played for Bathgate Juniors Under-14s.
The team said: "Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.
"Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful.
"On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be. He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family.
"Our thoughts are now with Devin's family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever, the only Number four."
If you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues, BBC Action Line has put together a list of organisations which can help.