Woman, 81, dies after being hit by van in Linlithgow Bridge
An 81-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in West Lothian.
The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident in Linlithgow Bridge, at about 18:20 on Tuesday, but died a short time later.
Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Volkswagen Transporter van on the A803 Main Street in the town.
The 54-year-old female driver of the van was uninjured. Officers have appealed for witnesses of the crash to come forward.
Sgt Scott Kirkpatrick said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Tuesday evening."