Louise Tiffney: Judges explain bid to try son for mother's murder
- Published
Appeal court judges have published details of their decision to allow a man to be tried a second time for the murder of his mother.
Sean Flynn was cleared in 2005 of killing Louise Tiffney, who was last seen near her Edinburgh flat in 2002.
But prosecutors were given permission for a second murder trial after her body was found in Longniddry, East Lothian, in 2017.
Mr Flynn, 37, was found dead in Spain last year.
A report outlining the judges' decision to allow the the second prosecution, dated 9 January 2020, was published on Tuesday.
It stated that whilst the Crown's case was circumstantial, there was sufficient evidence, and the legal tests had been met, to allow him to be tried again for murder under double jeopardy laws.
Flynn was accused of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by concealing his mother's body in the boot of a car before driving to woods and disposing of it.
A warrant for his arrest was issued last October when he failed to appear in court.
But days later his lawyer Aamer Anwar said he had been advised by police in Spain that Flynn had been found dead after taking his own life.