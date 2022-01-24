Motorcyclist knocked down and attacked in murder bid
- Published
Detectives are hunting a hooded man who deliberately drove a BMW at a motorcyclist before attacking him and fleeing the scene on foot.
The incident, which happened in Pilton, Edinburgh, about 22:00 on Sunday is being treated as attempted murder.
The suspect abandoned the black vehicle on Pilton Avenue and ran off in the direction of Pilton Place.
The motorcyclist is being treated for a serious leg injury.
Police Scotland said the car is currently undergoing forensic examination.
Det Insp Kevin Tait said: "While we do not know the motive for this assault, we believe it was a targeted attack.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.
"Particularly if you have any recording devices, such as dash cam or doorbell cameras."
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.
Det Insp Tait added a police presence would remain in the area as inquiries continue.
The attacker is described as white, about 5ft 9in, of slim build and aged around 30.
He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trousers.