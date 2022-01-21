Devin Gordon: Tributes to tragic Bathgate Academy pupil
A West Lothian family have released a heartbreaking tribute to teenager Devin Gordon who died on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Bathgate railway station at 14:43 but the 13-year-old died at the scene.
Devin's family released a statement through British Transport Police saying he would "live in their hearts forever".
They also thanked everyone who had sent messages of condolence following the tragedy.
'Changed forever'
The family said: "Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.
"Thank you to everyone that's paid tribute and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time."
Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.
A keen footballer, Devin played for Bathgate Juniors Under 14s.
'Always respectful'
The team said on Facebook on Thursday: "It is with great sadness and sorrow that we share the news of the passing of one of our players from Bathgate Juniors Under 14s.
"Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.
"Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful.
"On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be. He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family.
"Our thoughts are now with Devin's family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever, the only Number four."
'A lovely pupil'
Support is being offered to pupils at Devin's school, Bathgate Academy.
Head teacher Eileen Paxton said staff and classmates were being looked after "at this incredibly difficult time".
She said: "Everyone within our school community is devastated at this news. Devin was a lovely pupil who will be missed by everyone who knew him and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
A GoFundMe page set up by the mother of a teammate has raised £10,000 in under 24 hours to help Devin's family with funeral costs.
Nicola Boyd wrote: "We are all very very sad to have heard this news this morning.
"As anyone can imagine, this is any parent's worse nightmare to lose a child. My son said he was a happy, funny, and nice lad! And a great team player."
A "send off" has been organised at local Balbardie Park on Friday for those who knew Devin and friends are encouraging football fans to give a minute's applause for the young Hearts fan at Tynecastle Stadium during the Premiership side's match with Celtic on Wednesday.