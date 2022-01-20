Man admits fracturing baby girl's skull and attacking boy in Fife
A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attacking two babies - leaving one of them with a fractured skull.
Christopher Kirk, from Kirkcaldy, assaulted the girl and boy when they were aged under one at houses in Fife.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard he shook the girl violently and struck her head with an unknown object.
He was due to stand trial accused of attempted murder but his guilty plea to assault to severe injury and the danger of her life was accepted.
The attacks on the girl happened between March 2018 and January 2019.
Kirk also admitted violently shaking the boy between August 2014 and August 2015.
Potentially fatal injuries
Advocate depute Derick Nelson told the court that one witness had described Kirk as having "ongoing anger management issues".
The court heard that Kirk had contacted the mother of the girl, who he had been left looking after, to say her daughter had an injury that looked like "a sore one".
She decided to contact NHS24 and was advised to take the child to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A paediatric consultant was brought in and police and social services contacted. The baby was found to have sustained a fractured skull and other injuries.
The court was told that the force used to injure the little girl could have potentially proved fatal.
Sentence was deferred on Kirk until next month.
Judge Lord Richardson remanded him in custody.