Hotel evacuated due to mystery smell in Edinburgh
A hotel was evacuated while investigations into a mysterious smell in Edinburgh were carried out.
Two fire engines and Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) were sent to St Andrew Square at 16:15 on Saturday following reports of a suspected gas leak.
However, SGN later reported that no gas leak had been found.
The fire service left the scene just after 19:30 and guests were allowed to return to the hotel on the square once it was declared safe.
Residents took to social media to voice their concerns, with one tweeting "Edinburgh stinking of gas", while another queried: "What's the weird smell in Edinburgh New Town?"
SGN tweeted: "The environmental smell in Edinburgh is moving from EH15 to the town centre.
"We're experiencing a high number of calls and our engineers are carrying out checks at various locations.
"The smell in the air isn't being caused by gas, but if you have safety concerns call 0800 111 999."