Serial killer Peter Tobin admitted to hospital
- Published
Serial killer Peter Tobin has been taken to hospital from the prison where he is serving three life sentences.
Tobin was transferred from HMP Edinburgh to the city's Royal Infirmary on Thursday after becoming unwell.
He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.
Tobin is also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol.
Vicky, of Redding, near Falkirk, and Dinah, of Tillingham, Essex, both vanished in 1991.
Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of Tobin's former home in Margate, Kent.
It is not the first time Tobin, who is in his mid-70s, has been taken to hospital from prison in recent years.
In February 2016 he was taken to the Royal Infirmary by ambulance after he reportedly collapsed in his cell.