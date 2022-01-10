Edinburgh shop worker abducted on street for store robbery
Two thieves abducted a shop worker on an Edinburgh street, and forced him to return to his store and hand over a four figure sum of cash.
The 24-year-old was bundled into a car in Spey Street at 22:45 on Thursday after his shift at a Scotmid shop.
He was driven more than three miles back to the store on Leven Street in a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.
The men threatened him and forced him to give access to the premises. Police said it was a "frightening" incident.
Det Insp Kevin Tait, of Police Scotland said: "We believe this was a targeted attack and that those responsible had been following the victim prior to approaching him and forcing him to allow them entry to his place of work.
"While this was a very frightening experience for him, thankfully he was uninjured and we are now pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects.
The Volkswagen Tiguan was later found on fire in Edinburgh's Lochend Park.
Police said it had been stolen from Maybury Car Sales in Turnhouse Road on 12 December.