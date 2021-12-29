Family tribute to man killed in Midlothian two-car crash
- Published
A man who died in a road crash in Midlothian has been named by police.
Keith Smith, 41, was driving a Vauxhall Astra involved in a two-car crash near Danderhall on Tuesday afternoon.
He died at the scene, while a woman driving a Ford Kuga and her male passenger were seriously injured.
The family of Mr Smith, from Danderhall, said he was a "much loved and missed father of two, stepdad, grandad, partner, uncle, brother, son and friend to many in the community".
Police have appealed for information from witnesses to the crash on the A1606 near Hillcrest at 12:35.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts remain with Keith's family and friends at this difficult time and we will continue to provide them with specialist support.
"We continue to appeal for any information surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who may be able to assist with our inquiries to come forward and speak to officers."