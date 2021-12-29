Teenager charged with Boxing Day murders in Livingston
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of an elderly couple in West Lothian on Boxing Day.
The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered in a house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 23:40 on Sunday.
Tobyn Salvatore made no plea when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday accused of murder.
The teenager was remanded in custody.
