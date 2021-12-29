Man killed and two seriously injured in Midlothian car crash
- Published
A man has died and two people are seriously ill in hospital after a two-car crash in Midlothian.
The accident, which involved a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Kuga, happened on the A6106 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, at about 12:35 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the Astra driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman said the Kuga driver and her male passenger were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The road was closed for around five hours while inquiries were carried out.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life and those who remain in hospital.
"Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the crash to contact us."
Sgt Ewing also urged anyone who has dashcam footage or who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.