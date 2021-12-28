Teenager charged with deaths of elderly couple in Livingston
A teenager been charged in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in West Lothian.
The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered in a house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 23:40 on Sunday.
Police Scotland confirmed the 19-year-old suspect is due to appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston said it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.
He added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. "
