Teenager charged with deaths of elderly couple in Livingston

Image source, Police Scotland
Police Scotland named the couple discovered in a house in Livingston on Boxing Day as Denis and Mary Fell, both 73

A teenager been charged in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in West Lothian.

The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered in a house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 23:40 on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed the 19-year-old suspect is due to appear before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston said it was a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

He added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell and everyone affected by this tragic incident. "

