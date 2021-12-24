Pedestrian who died after being hit by car on A71 in West Lothian is named
A pedestrian who died after she was knocked down by a car on the A71 in West Lothian has been named by police.
Gillian Mitchell, 65, from Kirknewton, died following the incident just west of the village of Wilkieston at about 07:10 on Thursday 16 December.
A 20-year-old man who was driving a blue Ford Fiesta involved in the collision was not hurt.
Police have appealed for a motorcyclist who was travelling eastbound on the A71 at the time to get in touch.
Sgt Peter Houston, of Police Scotland, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have been on the A71 around the time of the incident to contact us.
"I would ask motorists with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could provide us with significant details which would assist our investigation.
"I would like to ask the motorcyclist to get in touch with us, although I do wish to stress the rider is not believed to have been involved in the incident but may have information which could be vital in our inquiries."