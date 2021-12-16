Man charged with murder after remains found on Glenrothes industrial estate
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after human remains were found inside a unit at an industrial estate in Fife more than a year ago.
The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, from Kinglassie, were discovered at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, in September 2020.
David Barnes, 31, from Fife, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court also charged with fraud and theft.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear in court again next week.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.