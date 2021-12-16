Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A71 in West Lothian
A pedestrian has died after she was knocked down by a car on the A71 in West Lothian.
The 65-year-old woman died following the incident just west of the village of Wilkieston at about 07:10.
A 20-year-old man who was driving a west-bound blue Ford Fiesta which was involved in the collision was not hurt.
Sgt Peter Houston of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the lady involved."
"Inquiries are still continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened in this tragic incident," he said.
"I am appealing for anyone who may be able to help us and in particular any drivers on the A71 at the time who may have dashcam footage showing either the lady or car involved."
The road was closed for five hours to allow for a police investigation.