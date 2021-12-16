Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Negative test needed for all ticketed events
People attending ticketed events as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test to attend.
Revellers will have to show a negative result from the day of the event.
Party at the Bells, the Torchlight Procession, all concerts on the Scottish music programme in Greyfriars Kirk, and the Loony Dook are affected.
It follows talks with the Scottish government and Edinburgh City Council.
Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlem, the co-directors of Underbelly which organises the events, said: "With safety at the heart of everything we do, we have decided proactively to introduce additional measures that are designed to protect our audiences, artists and employees to keep them safe."
For the Torchlight Procession on 30 December, all ticket-holders must be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test on the day of the event when collecting their torches from one of the three pick-up locations.
They must register their test result through the government website and take the text or email with proof of the negative result to the event in order to gain entry.
For Party at the Bells, the box office opens from 27 December and people collecting their tickets will be required to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours, or their vaccine passport.
All attendees will also need to be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test from the day of the event, 31 December, at an entry point to gain access to the celebrations.
For the Loony Dook on Saturday 1 January, people will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow result, taken on the morning of the event, when they reach the South Queensferry registration point.
The same applies for people going to Scottish Music Programme events at Greyfriars Kirk between 29 and 31 December, with all ticket-holders asked to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test from the day of the event.
Ticket-holders will have to register their test result through the NHS Scotland inform page and take the text or email with proof of the negative result in order to attend.
Donald Wilson, City of Edinburgh Council's culture and communities convener, said: "Our absolute priority will always be the health and wellbeing of the public, staff and the city as a whole."