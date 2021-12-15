BBC News

Man charged over remains found on Glenrothes industrial estate

The remains of Ean Coutts were discovered at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes

A man has been charged over human remains found inside a unit at an industrial estate in Fife more than a year ago.

The remains of Ean Coutts, 61, from Kinglassie, were discovered at Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, in September 2020.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 31-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A facial reconstruction by experts at Liverpool John Moores University had been created in the bid to identify Mr Coutts' remains.

