Longannet power station chimney due for demolition
The 600ft chimney at the former Longannet power station will be demolished in an explosion on Thursday.
The Fife site produced Scotland's last coal-fired energy until it ceased operation in 2016.
The chimney is the largest free-standing structure in Scotland and has been a local landmark for generations.
Owner Scottish Power has projected the environmental slogan "Make Coal History" onto the chimney at night ahead of the demolition.
Longannet was once the largest coal-fired power station in Europe. Its buildings have been removed in a series of controlled explosions in the years since it closed.
As well as the environmental slogan, multi-coloured "global warming stripes", created by Professor Ed Hawkins of Reading University, were also projected onto the chimney.
Scottish Power said the stripes show the change in global temperature from 1850 to 2020, with shades of blue showing cooler-than-average years, and red showing years that were hotter-than-average.
Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, said: "The Global Warming Stripes remind us why the UK needs faster action and greater ambition to meet net zero emissions targets and help save our planet.
"Scotland has been coal-free since we closed down Longannet in 2016 and today we're calling on everyone to join us in making coal history once and for all."
The demolition marks an important moment in Scotland's energy transition but it's only a symbolic one.
That's because it's more than five years since coal was last burnt to generate our domestic electricity.
But symbolism is important since a few short miles away politicians spent two weeks in November trying to convince other countries to do the same.
So, why have we been able to do it now when countries like India and China are struggling?
Investment is one thing but another major reason is transition fuels like North Sea gas and nuclear.
But in 2019 we generated 97% of our net electricity demand from renewables with huge amounts of offshore wind in the planning stages.
For us the revolution is already happening but the hope now is that the rest of the developing word skips that middle step and switches straight to renewables.