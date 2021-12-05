Man in hospital after Edinburgh flat fire
- Published
A man was treated in hospital after an early morning fire in a flat in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the building in Broughton Street shortly before 05:30.
Police said the building was evacuated and one man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The road was closed for several hours after the blaze. It is not believed to be suspicious.
Fire damaged furniture could be seen piled up on a street near the building.