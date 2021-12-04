Man, 78, found fatally injured in Leith park
- Published
Police are investigating the death of man found seriously injured in an Edinburgh park.
Douglas Forbes, 78, was discovered in Academy Park in Leith at about 20:50 on Thursday.
Police believe he had spent time with friends in the city centre before travelling to Leith by taxi.
Det Insp Johnny Wright said they want to establish how he sustained his injuries and trace the taxi driver who dropped him off at the park.
"We are trying to piece together his last movements and believe he was in the city centre with friends, prior to being dropped off at Academy Park by a taxi," he said.
"We would like anyone who was out with Douglas on Thursday 2 December, and for the taxi driver who dropped him off, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.