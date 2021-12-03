Man admits murdering his friend after bike row
A man has admitted murdering his friend then setting fire to his body.
Jordan Dickson left Craig Sneddon, 41, with at least 18 wounds after a knife attack in Dalkeith, Midlothian on 17 January.
The 25 year-old then fled the scene but later confessed to a woman he had left the father-of-one "burnt to a crisp".
A couple walking their dog later that morning found Mr Sneddon's remains under Dickson's burning motorbike on the town's Fordel Path.
Dickson was jailed for a minimum 19 years after he pled guilty to murder at the High Court in Glasgow.
Sentencing Dickson, Lady Stacey told him: "What you did was wicked and cruel. After what happened, you did nothing by way of reporting or trying to get help.
"You did nothing apart from setting fire to his body. The family of Craig Sneddon will find that extremely hard to deal with."
The court had heard that Dickson went to Mr Sneddon's home in Wallyford, East Lothian the evening before the killing.
The pair were later spotted on Dickson's Kawasaki motorbike and ended up at Fordel Path after 00:30.
Prosecutor Eric Robertson then told the court: "There are no eyewitnesses to what happened there, but Jordan Dickson accepts that while there he assaulted Craig Sneddon in terms detailed in the charge."
Dickson phoned a taxi to collect him around a mile from the scene and headed to his home in Musselburgh, East Lothian.
Confession
He went on to speak to a number of people in the following hours, including his sister who he told that he had been in a "fight" with Mr Sneddon and "said something about a bike".
About 04:30, he stated to a friend: "I need help. I cannot talk on the phone."
Dickson added to this man there allegedly had been a confrontation between him and Craig.
Prosecutor Mr Robertson said: "He told the man that after he stabbed Craig Sneddon in the neck, he poured petrol on top of him, placed the motorcycle on top and set fire to him."
Dickson then went to the home of a friend of his other sister yelling he was "in trouble" and had "killed someone".
The advocate depute told the hearing: "She did not believe him...he said he had 'burnt the guy to a crisp'. He said he was referring to Craig Sneddon."
Dickson later jumped a bus in Wallyford and confessed to a passenger: "I am going to get done with murder."
Row over bike
Ian Duguid, defending Dickson, said the pair had "embarked on a journey" on the bike with Mr Sneddon later in control.
The QC went on: "There was a collision or a minor accident and both came off the motorcycle.
"It was that event which caused the argument between the two men."