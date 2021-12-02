Sam Imrie jailed over race hate terror charges
A man who idolised right-wing mass killers and hated Muslims has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for terrorist offences.
Sam Imrie was sentenced for what a judge described as the "despicable" spreading of hate.
The 24-year-old was arrested in July 2019 after he posted messages on social media saying he was planning to set fire to the Fife Islamic Centre.
Imrie was convicted on two charges of breaching the Terrorism Act.
He was also convicted of wilful fire raising, drink-driving and possessing child and "extreme" pornography following a trial in Edinburgh in October.
During the police investigation, officers discovered he had been "glorifying" murderers online - including terrorist Anders Brevik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.
They also seized an arsenal of weapons from his home in Glenrothes consisting of knives, a hammer, nunchucks, an axe and a rifle scope.
During Imrie's sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland told him he was "spreading hate" and encouraging others to take "terrorist action".
"Your conduct was despicable. You have no understanding or self-awareness of the hatred that you tried to spread," the judge said.
"Many Muslims died fighting for the alliance in World War Two for the freedoms that you enjoyed.
"I hope you take advantage of your time in custody to remove the hatred from your heart."