Man jailed for threatening to burn down mosque
- Published
A man who idolised right-wing mass killers and hated Muslims has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for terrorist offences.
Sam Imrie was sentenced for what a judge described as the "despicable" spreading of hate.
The 24-year-old was arrested in July 2019 after he posted messages on social media saying he was planning to set fire to the Fife Islamic Centre.
Imrie was convicted on two charges of breaching the Terrorism Act.
He was also convicted of wilful fire raising, drink-driving and possessing child and "extreme" pornography following a trial in Edinburgh in October.
During the police investigation, officers discovered he had been "glorifying" murderers online - including terrorist Anders Brevik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.
They also seized an arsenal of weapons from his home in Glenrothes consisting of knives, a hammer, nunchucks, an axe and a rifle scope.
The trial heard how he had posted images and footage showing the outside of the Fife Islamic Centre to the Telegram messaging app.
Imrie then drove to an abandoned building in Thornton and filmed himself setting fire to the doorway, before posting the video and pretending it was an Islamic centre.
The 24-year-old had earlier set fire to a headstone at a cemetery in Markinch, filming the blaze.
During Imrie's sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland told him he was "spreading hate" and encouraging others to take "terrorist action" that he had pretended to have taken himself.
"Your conduct was despicable. You have no understanding or self-awareness of the hatred that you tried to spread," the judge said.
"Many Muslims died fighting for the alliance in World War Two for the freedoms that you enjoyed.
"I hope you take advantage of your time in custody to remove the hatred from your heart."
Imrie was convicted of a terror charge for making statements on Telegram and Facebook which encouraged acts of terrorism.
A second charge stated Imrie made a "record of information" which would be useful to somebody who was committing acts of terrorism.
He was acquitted of a terrorism charge which stated that he engaged in conduct in "preparation" of terrorism acts.
Jennifer Harrower, procurator fiscal for specialist casework, said: "Sam Imrie's posts glorifying and encouraging acts of terrorism were wholly unacceptable.
"COPFS [Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service], along with our partner agencies, will continue to ensure those committing offences under the terrorism legislation are brought to justice."