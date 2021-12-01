First Scotland to US flights to resume in 2022
The first flights from Scotland to the United States are set to resume in early 2022.
United Airlines confirmed they would first resume a daily non-stop service from Edinburgh Airport to New York/Newark from 5 March.
Further services to Chicago and Washington DC will start from 7 May.
Edinburgh Airport's chief executive Gordon Dewar said the move would allow loved ones to reunite and would "reopen strong tourism destinations".
All transatlantic flights from Scotland were halted shortly after Covid-19 began spreading in the UK.
Last year United Airlines had planned to reinstate flights between Edinburgh and New York in July but this was postponed.
International air travel resumed in May this year, largely uninterrupted.
However temporary travel restrictions have recently been introduced in Scotland for those arriving from certain Southern African countries as part of efforts to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant.