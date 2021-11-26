Man jailed for fatal crash on Edinburgh road
- Published
A dangerous driver who killed a motorist in Edinburgh after speeding on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for six years.
Ednilson De Ceita crashed into 29-year-old Jonny Smith's car on the A902 Maybury Road.
Mr Smith suffered a serious head injury and his car caught fire following the crash on 25 May 2018.
De Ceita had earlier denied causing the death of Mr Smith by driving dangerously but was found guilty.
Lord Beckett told De Ceita at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You gave Mr Smith no chance of surviving the collision."
The judge said Mr Smith was "a wholly innocent young man" who had spent much of his last day caring for a brother who was recovering from illness.
Lord Beckett said he had read "harrowing statements" from the victim's relatives and was given information about "Jonathan's life and work and hopes and dreams".
"They explain the devastation brought on them," he added.
The court heard De Ceita, a property firm manager, from Edinburgh, was a first offender who had never previously served a jail sentence.
Advocate depute Michael Meehan told the trial: "At the time of the impact the BMW X5 was being driven at 63 mph."
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci said: "These cases are particularly tragic and that is not lost on De Ceita.
"He totally regrets his actions.
De Ceita was also banned from driving for nine years and until he passes an extended driving test.
Det Ch Insp Graham Grant, of Police Scotland, said: "There were a number of complexities to this investigation but officers remained determined and committed to establish what caused this crash and cost Jonny his life.
"Ednilson Ceita failed to admit that his actions resulted in this catastrophic event. We found that he was driving at excessive speed, ultimately swerving into oncoming traffic, which led to his BMW colliding with the Peugeot being driven by Mr Smith and another vehicle.
"Jonny's family have had to wait over three years for justice. "