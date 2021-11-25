Man who posed as postman admits killing pensioner
A serial criminal killed a Edinburgh pensioner after getting into her home by claiming to be a postman.
Martin Stewart ransacked the flat of 79-year-old Margaret Grant and stole cash - including £200 from a charity box - before shoving her to the floor when she tried to get help.
Mrs Grant suffered a heart attack as a result of "severe stress" and died.
Stewart pled guilty to the culpable homicide of Mrs Grant during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
He had originally faced a murder charge.
The 41-year-old was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.
The court heard Stewart had 18 previous convictions mainly for "bogus workman" crimes preying on the elderly in the homes.
His last offence was in March 2019 when he was sentenced to two years for the assault and robbery of a pensioner.
He was released eight months into that term - just two days before he went on to target Ms Grant's home on 24 January last year.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell said Ms Grant lived alone in Restalrig and needed carers three times a week.
Despite being almost housebound, the pensioner was described as reasonably well and was a "popular and much loved member" of the local church community.
Stewart turned up at Ms Grant's ground floor flat at about 18:00 on the night of her death.
Mr Farrell told the court: "He induced her to let him in by pretending to be a postman with a parcel for her.
"Once inside, he grabbed Margaret by her dressing gown and demanded money.
"She told him she only had £15 in her glasses case. He called her a liar and then searched the flat."
The 41-year-old pocketed the £15 as well as the £200 Ms Grant kept in a charity tin.
Stewart also rifled through the pensioner's handbag as she then told him she was going to get help.
But Stewart grabbed her again and threw her to the ground.
The court heard Ms Grant's carer came to her rescue and Stewart ran off - but his DNA was left at the scene as well as his fingerprints on a Christmas card.
'Acute and severe stress'
Ms Grant - who had a number of medical issues - was taken to hospital.
She was initially able to talk freely, but her condition worsened and she died that night.
The court heard a medical consultant concluded the pensioner had suffered a "major heart attack" as a result of "acute and severe stress" from what happened.
Stewart remained at large and targeted five other Edinburgh properties between 27 January and 17 February before being arrested.