New Dunard Centre concert hall to be built in Edinburgh
- Published
Edinburgh's first purpose-built music and performance venue in more than 100 years is to be built after amended plans were given the green light.
The £75m Dunard Centre is the biggest new cultural venture to be built in the capital since the Usher Hall in 1914.
It will be behind Dundas House off St Andrew Square and host classical, pop, rock, jazz and electronica concerts.
Edinburgh Council said it is hoped work on the 1,000 capacity centre will get under way next year and open by 2026.
It will also be home to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, which is expected to play a significant role in the Edinburgh International Festival.
The height off the building has been reduced after objections from the neighbouring St James Quarter.
Nagata Acoustics have been working with David Chipperfield Architects on the auditorium design.
Nagata Acoustics' previous projects include the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Philharmonie de Paris and Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.
The building will be open both day and night and will have a cafe.
The project is being funded by the Dunard Fund and Royal Bank of Scotland. The UK and Scottish governments are each providing £10m, and the City of Edinburgh Council is contributing £5m.
Fergus Linehan, festival director and chief executive of Edinburgh International Festival, said: "Edinburgh is a city famous for its cultural life and home to world-renowned arts festivals which generate over £300m for the Scottish economy, but it lags behind many other cities in its provision of cultural infrastructure which currently deters some artists from choosing to perform in the city.
"By creating a modern hall with outstanding facilities and acoustics, we are closing the recognised gap in the region's cultural infrastructure and helping to sustain Edinburgh's position as a leading cultural city against national and international competition.
"At the same time, we are creating a year-round cultural hub to offer a diverse range of performances and an extensive education and community outreach programme."