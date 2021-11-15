Student charity ball linked to spike in St Andrews Covid cases
A spike in Covid cases is being linked to a student charity ball held in Fife.
About 2,000 Students from a dozen universities attended the sell-out Welly Ball, which included a black tie dinner and party, on Saturday 6 November.
Around 20 coronavirus cases have now been linked to the gathering, which was held at Kinkell Byre, a converted barn around two miles outside St Andrews.
The event was only open to people who were fully vaccinated.
Dr Joy Tomlinson, director of public health at NHS Fife, said testing was a "vital" part of preventing the spread of the virus.
She said: "A total of 20 people with links to the dinner have since tested positive for Covid-19, however, as people are mixing more it remains possible that some of those people who have contracted the virus may have done so in other social settings.
"With an increasing number of gatherings taking place indoors due to the drop in temperatures, people across Fife are being reminded to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of catching and spreading the virus."
Prof Clare Peddie, vice-principal in education at St Andrews University where some of the students were studying, said: "The Scottish government's declared policy of 'living with' the virus rather than trying to eradicate it means that spikes like this are to be expected.
"The ongoing work of our Covid rapid response team means that we're quick to pick up on changes in infection rate in our community, and quick to respond."