Edinburgh heritage group concerned over outdoor eating areas
Edinburgh's heritage watchdog is concerned that temporary structures erected during the pandemic for outdoor eating and drinking could be made permanent.
The continental-style platforms were allowed by the local authority to help businesses survive the impact of Covid.
Restauranteurs said they had spent thousands of pounds on the structures and could not afford to lose them.
Edinburgh Council said it was "crucial" that all help was given to businesses.
The temporary structures started appearing on the Royal Mile, George Street, Cockburn Street and Victoria Street since restrictions were eased in the spring.
Private use
At the time, local authorities were urged by the Scottish government to help encourage people to eat and drink outdoors.
Cockburn Association director Terry Levinthal said he was worried at the number of planning applications submitted by businesses that wanted to keep the structures all year round.
He told BBC Scotland: "There are no fingers being pointed at businesses. The temporary structures were needed for Covid recovery.
"However, there are a substantial number of planning applications now for them to be made permanent. This means public places are being given over for private use.
"So, spaces we could once enjoy in the High Street, Cockburn Street and Victoria Street, for example, are no longer able to be used by people without them having to pay for a meal or a drink. It is a very slippery slope."
He added: "Moving from a temporary arrangement to a permanent one becomes a Trojan horse for the privatisation of public space."
He said it meant businesses were essentially "doubling in size" and impacting on local residents through acoustic pollution and services such as refuse collection.
He said: "Some now have canopies and flaps and heaters and before you know it, it's like building a huge extension onto the building in public space."
He added that shops and other businesses had not been able to expand onto the street.
'Behind the times'
However, Marina Crolla, owner of La Locanda off the Royal Mile in Cockburn Street, said the structures were a lifeline.
"We are so behind the times and the Cockburn Association just wants everything to stay the same way as it was 100 years ago," she said.
"I've spent thousands on a canopy, which is arriving today, and I cannot afford not to use it.
"It's OK for the Cockburn Association to say all this when they have been getting a wage every month, they are fine - but for us, without these outdoor areas we would be closed. They are not looking at the bigger picture.
"People want to sit outside and it's the modern way to go, it's the future and the way Edinburgh can move forward."
Edinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey said: "Our local pubs, cafes and restaurants have endured an extremely tough time over the course of the pandemic - which is still very much with us - and so it's crucial that we continue to do all we can to support them in their efforts towards recovery. The same is true for the hospitality sector and for businesses right across our economy.
"The extension to outdoor capacity has been an undoubted success, acting as the lifeblood to many local businesses in recent months. We also need to make sure that any decisions around the continuation of these spaces are considered alongside all relevant factors."