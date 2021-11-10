Man killed after being hit by van in Fife named by police
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a van in Fife has been named as 55-year-old Alan Lauder.
Mr Lauder was on the A823 near junction two of the M90 at Rosyth at about 01:30 on Friday.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old man driving the van was not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the incident and asked witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Lauder's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.
"I'd ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash cam footage of either the van or Mr Lauder before the collision happened, to provide any relevant information to officers."