Paedophile who left sick boy for dead on Edinburgh bus is jailed
- Published
A convicted paedophile who failed to get medical attention for a runaway teenager who later died will serve at least four years in jail.
Derek McNeill, 52, abandoned Blake Ross, 13, on a bus in Edinburgh in February 2017 as he became increasingly ill from Type 1 diabetes.
In June he was found guilty of cruelty to a child.
At the High Court in Livingston he was sentenced to an order for lifelong restriction.
He must serve four years in prison before being considered for parole, and he will remain under the supervision of a criminal justice social worker for the rest of his life.
Sentencing McNeill, Lord Weir paid tribute to the "admirable efforts" of the Lothian Buses staff and the emergency services in helping Blake.
He said their actions stood in "depressingly marked contrast to the neglect and abuse" McNeill subjected the child to over the last two days of his life.
In June a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh hear that McNeill had not told anyone Blake was in his Edinburgh flat while police and members of his family searched for him.
The teenager was in the care of a council-run close support unit - he left without his medication on Saturday 11 February, 2017.
McNeill, a complete stranger, approached him late at night as he walked through the city's Wester Hailes area.
That chance meeting led to Blake spending two nights in the older man's filthy home.
The youngster's health deteriorated over the course of the weekend. On Monday 13 February, McNeill put him on a bus, paid his fare and left him to his fate.
Blake travelled on two buses and was seen slumping down at a bus stop.
A bus driver raised the alarm but despite desperate attempts to save his life, the teenager died in Edinburgh's Sick Kids Hospital.
Lord Weir said it was clear McNeill was a "very high risk of causing sexual harm to children".
"The nature and circumstances of the crime you were found to have committed, coupled with your record, the many risk factors identified, and the lack of any discernible protective factors, are such as to satisfy me that there is a likelihood that, if at liberty, you will seriously endanger the lives, or the physical or psychological well-being, of members of the public at large," he added.