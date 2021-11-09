Basement Jaxx to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay
- Published
Electronic music duo Basement Jaxx will headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, it has been confirmed.
The event was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 but it will return with a reduced capacity of 30,000 this year.
This year's line-up also features a set from Scottish BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free.
There will also be interactive street theatre entertainment and the midnight firework display at Edinburgh Castle will make a return.
Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, co-directors of organisers Underbelly said: "Basement Jaxx are world class DJs and we're bringing them to Edinburgh for the biggest night of the year.
"Nothing brings people together like live music and, after a year like no other, we can't wait to see them on stage in Edinburgh, helping us to see 2021 out in style."
The double BRIT and Grammy winners will perform hits from their DJ set such as Where's Your Head At, Do Your Thing, Romeo and Oh My Gosh.
Basement Jaxx duo, Felix Burton and Simon Ratcliffe said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay is an iconic event known to artists around the world.
"The crowds in Edinburgh are always full of atmosphere and we know it will be a special night heading into 2022."
Performances will take place at the Ross Bandstand stage in Princes Street Gardens, with the show broadcast to an audience on Princes Street.
Tickets are now on sale.
A four-day programme of events also includes a torchlight procession and concerts at Greyfriars Kirk, including shows by Eddi Reader and Dougie Maclean.
The last time the event was held in person, in 2019, the street party was attended by 75,000 people.