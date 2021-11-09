Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Cowdenbeath
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Fife.
The 41-year-old died at the scene of the crash on the A909 near Cowdenbeath on Monday evening.
The road was closed for six-and-a-half hours following the crash at 18:50 to allow police to investigate.
Insp Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, asked anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to make contact with officers.
"I would also appeal to any motorists with possible dashcam footage who hasn't yet spoken to police to get in touch," he added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.