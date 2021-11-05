Man dies after being hit by van near Rosyth in early hours
- Published
A 55-year-old man has died after he was hit by a van near Rosyth in the early hours of the morning.
The man was struck by a white MAN box van on the A823, near the M90 junction 2, at about 01:30.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 59-year-old van driver was not injured.
The road was closed for about six hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.
Sgt Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.
"Although we have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
"I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries."