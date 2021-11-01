Hearts apologises after loyalist song played at stadium
Hearts football club has apologised after a loyalist song was played over the speaker system at Tynecastle.
The Sash was played while fans toured the stadium at the Foundation of Hearts open day on Sunday. Footage of the incident was shared on social media.
In a statement, the Edinburgh club said the song had no connection to Hearts and that it had "no place at Tynecastle".
The traditional Protestant folk tune is popular with the Orange Order.
Hearts said procedures have now been put in place to ensure the incident is "never repeated".
Switched off
Officials apologised to visitors inside the stadium at the time of the incident. An apology was also issued to the wider fanbase on Monday.
A spokesperson said: "During the day's festivities, an incident occurred whereby a song was played over the PA system.
"The song in question has no connection to Hearts and it has no place at Tynecastle.
"As soon as the club was made aware of the issue the PA system was switched off, the incident investigated and swiftly concluded."