Man guilty of causing fatal crash on Edinburgh road
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of causing another driver's death by dangerous driving.
Ednilson De Ceita was speeding and drove on to the wrong side of Edinburgh's A902 Maybury Road, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
His BMW X5 collided with a Peugeot 206 being driven by Jonny Smith, 29, who suffered a serious head injury. Mr Smith's car caught fire.
De Ceita has been refused bail and was remanded in custody before sentencing.
The property firm manager denied causing Mr Smith's death by dangerous driving on 25 May 2018, but was convicted of the offence.
A jury at the high court also found him guilty of not having a valid driving licence or insurance.
Following the verdicts, defence counsel Tony Graham QC told the court: "A custodial sentence, and a lengthy one, is inevitable."
Prosecutor, advocate depute Michael Meehan QC, told the court: "At the time of the impact the BMW X5 was being driven at 63mph."
He said there was evidence that the vehicle was driven in an area of hatched marking on the road before it deviated to the right.
The prosecutor said that when speaking to police De Ceita had given different accounts of going to the left and to the right.
Driver distraction
He had stated that he saw an Audi coming into his lane and he took evasive action before the collision.
But he also said that a mobile phone of a female passenger in his vehicle sounded as if it had received a notification and he turned to her for "about half a second" to ask who the message was from before turning back.
He claimed that as he turned back he saw a set of headlights which appeared to be on full beam directly in front of him.
But Mr Meehan contended there was clear evidence of "driver distraction".
The prosecutor said that failures to move to the near side, to observe the speed limit and road markings amounted to dangerous driving.
Following the verdicts, Mr Graham asked for De Ceita's bail to be continued ahead of sentencing next month while a background report is prepared on him. The defence counsel said: "He has never endured a custodial sentence before."
But the trial judge, Lord Beckett, told De Ceita he was not prepared to continue bail and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing.