Man jailed for savage murder bid on soldier
- Published
A man who tried to murder a soldier while holding him hostage in an Edinburgh flat has been jailed for seven years.
Dylan Rigby threatened to rape and kill Cobhan McLelland, 18, after he arrived at the property and found him in a bedroom with his sister.
Rigby, 20, poured boiling water on his victim, put scissors to his mouth and threatened to cut off his tongue.
The two-hour ordeal finally ended after armed police forced entry to the flat.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Rigby was joking and laughing during the attack in Kidlaw Close on 21 March.
Judge Lady Carmichael told him: "You pled guilty to a prolonged and exceptionally violent attack on another young man.
"The offending on this indictment is so serious there is no alternative to a custodial sentence. Your record of offending demonstrates escalating violence."
Permanently scarred
The judge told Rigby, who was 19 when he carried out the murder bid, that she had to take into account his age and immaturity in sentencing him.
She added: "It is clear that in the interests of your own rehabilitation and the protection of the public you will have to do a great deal of work."
Rigby was ordered to be kept under supervision for a further three years following his release.
Last month he admitted attempting to murder Mr McLellan after abducting him and detaining him against his will at the house.
During the murder bid, he grabbed his victim and threw him to the ground, repeatedly stamped and kicked on his his head and struck him on the head with a bottle, a chair and pots and pans.
He also repeatedly hit him a knife and scissors and poured vodka over the wounds suffered during the attack which left him badly hurt and permanently scarred.
Advocate depute Stephanie Ross said that during the assault Rigby made comments that he was going to kill Mr McLelland and that he could rape him if he wanted to.
The prosecutor said Rigby's sister Rebecca lived at the flat where the attack happened and at the time she had recently started seeing Mr McLelland, who was a serving soldier based at Dreghorn barracks.
She said: "He was unknown to her brother until this incident."
'Who are you?'
She had briefly attended a party before returning to the flat while Mr McLelland arrived in the early hours of the morning after drinking with friends.
Rigby also turned up at the flat after being at a party and burst into the bedroom where his sister and Mr McLelland were.
The prosecutor said he looked Mr McLelland straight in the eye and asked: "Who are you?"
She said they initially shook hands, but Rigby became increasingly agitated and launched an attack on the soldier, who was thrown to the floor and kicked and stamped on.
He then began to strike him over the head with a chair. His sister was shouting at him to stop but Rigby did not even look at her.
She ran from the flat with her brother's friend and, as they left, the door was locked. Fearing for the safety of Mr McLelland, police were contacted.
Meanwhile, Rigby began to strike his victim with a kitchen knife and scissors and poured boiling water over him.
Anger management issues
At one stage he took McLelland to the window and told him to stick his tongue out and opened the scissors. He shouted to police: "Do you want to hear him squeal?"
The court heard that armed officers and dog handlers were deployed and attempts were made to negotiate with Rigby before officers decided to enter the flat .
Mr McLelland suffered fractures, cuts and burns to his back and left shoulder and had extensive treatment before being discharged from hospital on 30 March.
Defence solicitor advocate Richard Soutar said Rigby had suffered childhood trauma following two bereavements of people close to him.
He said there were issues with anger management and emotional regulation and added: "He knows there are issues that require to be dealt with and has indicated a willingness to try and address them."
Mr Soutar said: "He is still a young man and there is a prospect he can turn things around."