East Lothian Council leader Willie Innes dies after long illness
The leader of East Lothian Council has died following a long illness.
Willie Innes, who died on Sunday, was one of the authority's longest-serving councillors and had been leader of the Labour group since 2007.
East Lothian Council said flags would be flown at half-mast to mark Mr Innes's death.
A minute's silence will also be held at the scheduled council meeting on Tuesday. Tributes will be made from members of all parties.
The council's chief executive, Monica Patterson, will also offer a tribute.
East Lothian Council said an email address where members of the public could share their condolences had also been set up.
Mr Innes was appointed council leader in 2012. He first served as a district councillor in 1988 before the move to a unitary authority in April 1996.
He represented the Preston, Seton and Gosford ward, where he lived.
'Wise counsel'
Ms Patterson said she was "saddened" to learn of Mr Innes's death.
"Throughout his career, Councillor Innes was dedicated to public service. He was a well-known figure in our political landscape and was widely respected for his commitment to East Lothian," she said.
"As leader, he provided wise counsel to officers and support for many individuals, organisations and businesses across the county.
"Our thoughts are with his wife, their children and his friends and family."
Depute council leader Norman Hampshire added: "I have worked alongside Councillor Innes for many years as a colleague and a friend and will miss him greatly.
"He was dedicated to his role as a public servant and always worked to do his best for the people he represented."
Opposition councillors also paid tribute to the former council leader.
Conservative group leader Lachlan Bruce said he was a "significant figure" in East Lothian's landscape who would be "much missed".
And SNP group leader Stuart Currie said he had been "hugely respected" on all sides, as well as being a "tenacious advocate for those he served for so many years".