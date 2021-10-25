Senior Edinburgh social worker was serial abuser, report finds
An "old boys network" at Edinburgh council contributed to the protection of a social worker at the centre of abuse allegations over three decades, according to an independent inquiry.
Sean Bell, 58, was facing criminal charges when he was found dead in 2020.
The subsequent report, written by Suzanne Tanner QC, described him as a serial abuser whose behaviour had gone unchecked over an extended period.
Edinburgh City Council said it would ensure it could never happen again.
Three women, who said they were sexually abused by Mr Bell and waived their right to anonymity, blamed the council for allowing it to "continue for so long".
'Lecherous' and 'predatory'
Mr Bell had been a a City of Edinburgh Council social worker for 30 years, rising to a senior position in the children and families department.
He was found dead in Edinburgh last August after taking his own life.
He was due in court the following month to face charges connected to historical physical, sexual and verbal abuse.
His death signalled the end of any criminal investigations but it led to the council commissioning an independent investigation into his behaviour and the way the council had handled complaints against him.
During the inquiry the team spoke to more than 50 witnesses and reviewed more 70,000 emails.
They discovered a man who was described as "lecherous" and predatory" in his attitude towards female colleagues.
There were also five separate occasion since the 1990s, when three separate women came forward to say they had been the target of sexual and physical abuse by Mr Bell.
They would have had a reasonable expectation action would be taken as result of their information but either that did not happen, or the action fell short.
A fifth complaint in June 2020 ultimately led to police action.
'Dereliction of duty'
In the case of the earliest allegation of inappropriate behaviour dating back to the 1990s, nothing was done to investigate the claims despite other employees making their suspicions known.
A second allegation Mr Bell had seriously assaulted a colleague in the 2010's is the subject of direct criticism of individuals within the council.
The incident was reported to their line manager and to the senior manager of social work and in turn to a council director.
Their failure to launch an investigation is described in the report as completely unacceptable and as a "dereliction of duty on their part".
Employees who spoke to the inquiry team described a general sense of fear about coming forward to report concerns
The described concerns that they would not be believed or there would be some sort of retribution
They suggested that Sean Bell was a "golden boy" who enjoyed the protection of what the report refers to as "the old boys network" - senior figures in the department and the council more widely who had been there for a long time and looked out for each other.
'Deepest sympathies'
The conclusion in the report was Mr Bell's behaviour was allowed to continue unchecked over an extended period - "an open secret" according to witnesses.
This was strongly criticised in the report which added: "It must not be allowed to happen again in respect of other victims of abuse".
The report concludes with 17 recommendations which will be considered at a meeting of councillors later this week.
Elaine Samson and Tricia Bell - two women who had been married to Sean Bell - and Emma Barrie, who was his stepdaughter, said it was a huge relief to finally be listened to and believed.
"Sean Bell was a predatory, controlling, serial abuser - sexually, physically, emotionally and psychologically," they said.
"To City of Edinburgh Council, we say this - it is your fault Sean Bell's repeated abuse was allowed to continue for so long. Learn the lessons and never let this happen again."
Andrew Kerr, City of Edinburgh City Council's chief executive, said: "I want to start by offering my deepest sympathies to all the survivors of Sean Bell who suffered abuse at his hands over so many years.
"Regrettably, it is clear from the evidence gathered senior officers of the council did not act on extremely serious disclosures by survivors, and others."