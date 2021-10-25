BBC News

Girl, 14, dies in hospital after M8 motorway crash

Image source, DAVID DIXON/GEOGRAPH
Image caption, The accident happened at junction 4 of the M8 near Whitburn

A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital after a crash on the M8 in West Lothian last week.

The girl, a six-year-old boy, a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Sunday, 17 October.

The accident involving a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf happened at junction 4 near Whitburn.

The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Sgt Jennifer Forbes said: "Our thoughts are with the girl's family at this incredibly distressing time.

"We continue to support them as we investigate how this crash happened."

