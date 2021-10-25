Girl, 14, dies in hospital after M8 motorway crash
A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital after a crash on the M8 in West Lothian last week.
The girl, a six-year-old boy, a man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment after the incident on Sunday, 17 October.
The accident involving a brown Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf happened at junction 4 near Whitburn.
The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Sgt Jennifer Forbes said: "Our thoughts are with the girl's family at this incredibly distressing time.
"We continue to support them as we investigate how this crash happened."