Son accused of mother's murder is found dead
A man who was set to stand trial for the second time accused of murdering his mother has been found dead in Spain.
Sean Flynn was cleared of killing Louise Tiffney after a trial in 2005.
Ms Tiffney, who was 43, was last seen outside her flat in the Dean Village area of Edinburgh in May 2002.
Following extensive searches and repeated appeals from her family, her body was eventually found in 2017 in Longniddry, East Lothian.
Last year prosecutors were given permission to bring fresh prosecution under double jeopardy laws, which mean someone can be tried again on the same charges.
Flynn was accused of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by concealing his mother's body in the boot of a car before driving to woods and disposing of it.
A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week when he failed to appear in court.
His lawyer Aamer Anwar said he had been advised by police in Spain that Flynn, 37, had been found dead after taking his own life.
He said: "Any loss of life is a tragedy. Sean Flynn's next of kin has been informed and there will be no further comment."